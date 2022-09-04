New Delhi: Flipkart is gearing up for its mega shopping festival known as the Big Billion Days sale. Although the company has not yet announced a date, the holiday sale is expected to take place by the end of this month. According to tipper Abhishek Yadav, the Flipkart sale will begin on September 23rd and will end on September 30th. Along with the Flipkart sale, Amazon is likely to hold its Great Indian Festival Shopping festival around the same time.

Buyers can expect a variety of deals and discounts on both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 12. Flipkart is also expected to combine bank promotions with sale-specific discounts. So, if you have an ICICI bank card or an Axis bank account, you are likely to receive a 10% instant discount on select products. Along with bank offers, you may be able to obtain free emu as well as exchange offers on smartphones.

Along with the iPhone, Flipkart is expected to offer significant discounts on popular smartphones such as Realme, Poco, Vivo, Apple, and Samsung. Electronics, accessories, TVs, and appliances can be purchased for up to 80% off.

This time, all eyes are on the iPhone 13, as Apple is set to release the iPhone 14 on September 7. Given previous trends, the prices of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 are expected to fall. If you want to buy an iPhone but don't want to wait for the iPhone 14, Flipkart is currently offering a good deal on the iPhone 13.

On Flipkart, the iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,999. The smartphone's price has been reduced from Rs 79,999 for the 128GB variant. If you have an HDFC credit card, you can save Rs 2000 on the device. Aside from that, Flipkart will pay Rs 19,999 for your old device. However, there is no guarantee that you will receive Rs 19,000. The value of your old phone is determined by its model and condition. If you have an old iPhone 11 or an iPhone 12, you will most likely get a better deal.