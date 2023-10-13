Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Discount Offers On Different Models Of Apple iPhone 12

New Delhi: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 is live in India. The e-commerce platform offers numerous tempting deals on a range of products. Following suit, Apple iPhones are also getting a massive discount during the sale. Here we have curated a list of discount offers available on different models of Apple iPhone 12.

You can take the Apple iPhone 12 models in your hand at a low cost instead of paying the original price because of the ongoing sale. Read on to avail the benefit of these discount offers and save money. (Also Read: Big LEAK On iPhone 16 Pro! The Next-Gen Smartphone Likely To Come With THESE Features)

You may save up to 15 percent on the iPhone 12 thanks to our special Flipkart iPhone promotion. The iPhone 13 is eligible for the same 15 percent discount and even more during this Flipkart Big Billion sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Offers On Apple iPhone 12 (Blue, 64 GB)

On the Apple iPhone 12 Blue colour and 64 GB variant, the smartphone is available at a 13 percent discount on Flipkart.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Offers On Apple iPhone 12 (White, 128 GB)

This variant of the iPhone 12 is available with 20 percent off during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 Sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Offers On Apple iPhone 12 (Blue, 256 GB)

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 is offering 14 percent off on this iPhone model.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Offers On Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (Gold, 128 GB)

The Gold colour and 128 GB variants of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max are available with 14 percent off.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Offers On Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Red, 64 GB)

Apple iPhone 12 Mini in red colour and 64 GB storage is available at a discount of 38 percent.