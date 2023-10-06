Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Google Pixel 7a Gets MASSIVE Price Cut From Rs 43,999 To Under Rs 10,000

New Delhi: The much-anticipated Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is just around the corner. From October 8 to October 15, 2023, the sale will be open for all. The e-commerce site has teased deals on a number of devices, including the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a, as well as the Pixel 7 Pro, prior to the sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Discount Offers

After the release of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Flipkart is providing an incredible discount on the Google Pixel 7a in addition to the enormous discounts on smartphones like iPhones, Poco, Samsung Galaxy, and Realme.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Google Pixel 7a Price

As per the teased page, the smartphone company claims that Rs 31,499 will be the discounted pricing for the Google Pixel 7a during the Big Billion Days Sale in 2023.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Exchange Offers

Additionally, customers can get up to Rs 30,000 exchange value for trading their old phone.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Google Pixel 7a's Lowest Price For The Year

According to teasers from Flipkart, the discounted price for the Google Pixel 7 phones is the lowest ever for the year.

Google Pixel 7a: Specifications

In contrast to earlier Pixel A-series devices, which normally had a conventional 60Hz refresh rate, the Google Pixel 7a brings a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The premium Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones have the same Tensor G2 SoC, which is present in the Google Pixel 7a's smartphone. This CPU has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and it is paired with the Titan M2 security co-processor.

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a number of global positioning systems are supported by the phones.