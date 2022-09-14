Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale on Sep 23: iPhone 13 below Rs 50,000 and iPhone 11 under Rs 30,000? Here’s how to avail it

New Delhi: On September 23, Flipkart will hold its most touted festival sale event. Ahead of the Big Billion Days sale, the company has announced some tempting iPhone deals. On a number of devices, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and others, the e-commerce behemoth promises to provide enormous discounts. This is probably the best time to purchase an iPhone if you intend to do so.

Teasers have hinted that the iPhone 13 may be offered in India during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale for a price of Rs 49,990. The cost of the iPhone 13 has just recently been reduced by Apple to Rs 69,990. This basically implies that Flipkart will be discounting this iPhone by Rs 20,000, but this seems unlikely.

In addition to some flat discounts, there is a chance that the offer will be based on bank cards, prepaid orders, and exchange offers. As the sale event approaches, we will soon have more clarity on this. Keep in mind that since Apple doesn't include a charger in the box, you will also need to pay extra for it.

According to the teasers released by Flipkart, the iPhone 11 will be available for less than Rs 30,000, while the iPhone 12 mini will cost less than Rs 40,000. Additionally, the Flipkart Billion Days sale will include a significant discount on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The cost of the devices will be below Rs 90,000 and Rs 100,000, respectively.

The exact price and other details are still unknown, but Flipkart has confirmed that the exact iPhone deals will be revealed later today. It is important to note that the majority of the deals will most likely include flat discounts, as well as bank and prepaid offers.