Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale Announced With Early Access For Plus Members: Big Discount On iPhone, MacBook M2; Check Bank Discount

Diwali Sale Flipkart 2024 iPhone Price: The Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 sale is expected to begin next week, bringing exciting offers and discounts on a wide range of consumer electronics, including smartphones. The sale officially kicks off on October 21, 2024.

Flipkart Plus and VIP members will enjoy early access, starting on October 20. However, the platform has already begun teasing some of the best deals, along with special bank card offers, to help shoppers boost their savings during this festive shopping event.

Notably, the teasers have confirmed that users will see discounts on smartphones like iPhone 15 Plus, Moto G85, MacBook M2 and more. Adding further, the next big Flipkart sale is expected to be on next year's Republic Day, which is on January 26.

However, SBI debit and credit card holders will be able to avail of an additional 10 per cent discount on transactions above a certain amount.

Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale Discount On iPhone 15, MacBook M2

A dedicated Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 sale page reveals exciting offers on popular gadgets. The iPhone 15 will be available for Rs. 49,999 at the start of the sale. Apple's MacBook M2 will also be discounted, though the price is yet to be disclosed. Adding further, older AirPods models will be priced under Rs. 9,999 during the sale.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will see a discounted price of Rs. 37,999, while the Galaxy S23 FE will be available for Rs. 29,249. Moreover, the iPad (2021) with 64GB storage will be on sale for Rs. 17,499.

These attractive deals offer a great opportunity for tech enthusiasts to grab their favorite gadgets during the Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 sale.

Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale Discount On Motorola, Poco, OnePlus, Samsung Galaxy S24

The Motorola Moto Edge 50 Pro will be available for Rs 29,999 during the Flipkart sale, down from its original price of Rs 35,999, offering a Rs 6,000 discount. With an additional offers, the price could drop further to Rs 27,999, making it an even better deal.

Other Motorola devices on sale include the Edge 50 Fusion for Rs 21,999 and the Edge 50 Neo for Rs 23,999. The Moto G85 will be priced at Rs 16,999, while the Moto G45 will drop to Rs 9,999. Bank card offers will further lower the prices.

More Motorola phones are expected to be discounted during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. Upcoming deals might also feature the Poco F6, Poco X6 Pro, foldable phones, OnePlus 12, Samsung Galaxy S24, iPhone 15 series, and more, similar to previous festive sales.