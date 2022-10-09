Flipkart BIG Diwali Sale 2022 from October 11: Missed top deals during Big Dussehra offer? Check upcoming deals on smartphones, electronics

After the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart came out with the Big Dussehra sale and shoppers took complete advantage of the top deals and offers as shown by some reports. However, if you have missed out on both the sales, then there is good news for you. Flipkart is coming out with a Big Diwali Sale for six days.

While the sale will go live from midnight of October 10 for plus users, for non-Plus users, the sale will run from October 11 to October 16. What is interesting is that shoppers will be getting discount offers from multiple banks like a 10 per cent discount using SBI cards, a 5 per cent discount using a Flipkart Axis Bank card and a 10 per cent instant cashback on Paytm wallet and UPI transactions.

WhatsApp users ALERT! Telegram CEO makes EXPLOSIVE claim; warns users to stay away from WhatsApp; know why

The teaser banner shared by Flipkart showed that offers will be available on a range of smartphones including realme, Poco, and Redmi models.

Flipkart is promising up to 80 per cent off on electronics which includes up to 70 per cent off on monitors, printers, cameras and related accessories and up to 80 per cent off on the computer and related accessories.

Also Read: Personal Finance Tips: Do's and Don'ts of money management to keep goals on track and crisis at bay

The e-commerce retailer has also teased with a discount up to 75 per cent on electronics including TVs and appliances. Flipkart is promising 4K Ultra HD TVs from Rs 17,249, Washing Machines from Rs 6,990, a 55 per cent off on air conditioners and smart TVs from Rs 7,199.

Flipkart will come out with crazy offers during the sale at 12 am, 8 am and 4 pm every day. It will offer one deal per hour as part of the Tick Tock Deals between 8 am and 12 am.