हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Flipkart Big Diwali sale

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Check out the best deals on smartphones

Customers with SBI cards can get a 10% discount on a variety of products right now.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Check out the best deals on smartphones

New Delhi: Flipkart's Big Diwali sale is back in India, this time running from October 28 to November 3. After the Big Billion Days sale (October 3 to 10) and the Big Diwali Sale Part 1 earlier this month, this is the third sale event on the e-commerce site this month (October 17 to 23). 

Customers may check out a variety of electronics and other goods with temporary price discounts, as well as sale bargains including no-cost EMI, free shipping, and an exchange offer, during the upcoming sale event. Customers with SBI cards can get a 10% discount on a variety of products right now.

Google Pixel 4a: The Google Pixel 4a is presently available at the Flipkart Big Diwali sale for Rs 25,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model. SBI cardholders will receive up to Rs 1,250 in addition to other offers such as an exchange offer. A 5.81-inch Full-HD+ display, a 12.2MP rear camera, and a 3,140mAh battery are all included in the Google Pixel 4a. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC is also included.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Customers can also look into the Asus ROG Phone, which costs Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. SBI consumers will receive additional perks despite the fact that it will not be discounted during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The Asus ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display and Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. AirTrigger 5, dual front-firing speakers, multi-antenna Wi-Fi, and a quad-mic noise-cancelling array are among the features.

iPhone 12: The iPhone 12, Apple's last flagship, costs Rs 53,999 for the base 64GB model. The phone has a 6.1-inch display and 5G connection. The iPhone 12 mini is also getting a price reduction; however, the smartphone has a smaller body. Deals such as an exchange offer and an instant discount are also available for the phone.

Realme X7: The Realme X7 has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC. A 64MP primary camera is included in the smartphone's triple back camera arrangement, and the device has a 4,310mAh battery that enables 50W rapid charging. The phone costs Rs 19,999, however users can save money by taking advantage of promotional offers.

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G: Last but not least, the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G is available at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale for Rs 35,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB model. It has a big 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor. A 5,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera arrangement with a 64MP primary shooter, and a 20MP front camera are among the phone's other significant features.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Flipkart Big Diwali saleFlipkart SaleGoogle Pixel 4aAsus ROG Phone 5iPhone 12Realme X7
Next
Story

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram will retain names after parent company becomes Meta

Must Watch

PT5M41S

Breaking News: Removal of barricading begins from Ghazipur border