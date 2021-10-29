Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Check out the best deals on smartphones

New Delhi: Flipkart's Big Diwali sale is back in India, this time running from October 28 to November 3. After the Big Billion Days sale (October 3 to 10) and the Big Diwali Sale Part 1 earlier this month, this is the third sale event on the e-commerce site this month (October 17 to 23).

Customers may check out a variety of electronics and other goods with temporary price discounts, as well as sale bargains including no-cost EMI, free shipping, and an exchange offer, during the upcoming sale event. Customers with SBI cards can get a 10% discount on a variety of products right now.

Google Pixel 4a: The Google Pixel 4a is presently available at the Flipkart Big Diwali sale for Rs 25,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model. SBI cardholders will receive up to Rs 1,250 in addition to other offers such as an exchange offer. A 5.81-inch Full-HD+ display, a 12.2MP rear camera, and a 3,140mAh battery are all included in the Google Pixel 4a. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC is also included.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Customers can also look into the Asus ROG Phone, which costs Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. SBI consumers will receive additional perks despite the fact that it will not be discounted during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The Asus ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display and Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. AirTrigger 5, dual front-firing speakers, multi-antenna Wi-Fi, and a quad-mic noise-cancelling array are among the features.

iPhone 12: The iPhone 12, Apple's last flagship, costs Rs 53,999 for the base 64GB model. The phone has a 6.1-inch display and 5G connection. The iPhone 12 mini is also getting a price reduction; however, the smartphone has a smaller body. Deals such as an exchange offer and an instant discount are also available for the phone.

Realme X7: The Realme X7 has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC. A 64MP primary camera is included in the smartphone's triple back camera arrangement, and the device has a 4,310mAh battery that enables 50W rapid charging. The phone costs Rs 19,999, however users can save money by taking advantage of promotional offers.

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G: Last but not least, the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G is available at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale for Rs 35,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB model. It has a big 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor. A 5,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera arrangement with a 64MP primary shooter, and a 20MP front camera are among the phone's other significant features.

Live TV

#mute