Flipkart Big Diwali Sale now live: Pixel 4a at Rs 24,749, check offers on iPhone 12, Realme X7

New Delhi: Flipkart has kicked off the Big Diwali Sale from Thursday, October 28, to offer great offers on smartphones, electronics, fashion, home decor and other consumer items. The e-commerce major’s sale that followed the recently concluded Big Billion Days sale will be live till November 3.

During the sale days, customers can buy top smartphones such as Google Pixel 4a, Realme X7, Asus ROG Phone 5, and iPhone 12, among others. Customers can also avail of 10 per cent instant discount on the purchase of smartphones to make the deal even sweeter.

Here’s the list of top smartphones on sale during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale:

Deal on Google Pixel 4a

One of the best offers that Flipkart is running during the sale is on Google Pixel 4a. The smartphone is currently selling at Rs 25,999 on the online platform. However, with the Rs 1,250 additional discount via SBI debit and credit card, customers can buy the base 6GB + 128GB Pixel 4a variant for just Rs 24,749.

Big discount on Asus ROG Phone 5

During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, customers can buy Asus ROG Phone 5 at a discounted price of Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The retail price of the device is Rs 55,999. Moreover, costumes can use the additional 10% discount of up to Rs 1250 to buy the gaming device.

iPhone 12 at discounted prices

Customers can buy one of the most popular smartphones, the iPhone 12, at a discounted price of Rs 53,999 during the sale days. The 5G-enabled smartphone from Apple was launched last year. With the Rs 1,250 discount via SBI card, buyers can get the device at one of the lowest prices for iPhone 12.

Offers on Realme X7

Realme X7 smartphone is selling at Rs 19,999 on Flipkart during the ongoing Diwali sale. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC and packs a triple rear camera setup. Customers can use the SBI discount to buy the smartphone at even cheaper rates.

Huge discount on Samsung Galaxy F42 5G

The newly Samsung Galaxy F42 5G smartphone has got a Rs 6,000 cut in the ongoing sale. With the latest revision, the device is selling for just Rs 19,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone's maximum retail price is Rs 25,999.