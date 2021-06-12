Flipkart Big Saving Days: Rs 17,000 cut on Realme 5G phone, big discounts on other smartphones, complete list here

New Delhi: Flipkart is back again with its Big Saving Days sale starting from June 13 and ending on June 16. The e-commerce major has revealed most of the sale prices and top offers before it begins, including amazing deals on smartphones.

The sale is already open for Flipkart Plus customers. Flipkart is also offering a no-cost EMI option and additional discounts on the exchange for old devices. If you have an SBI credit card, then you’re also eligible for additional bank discounts.

Amazing offer on Realme 8

Realme 8 smartphone will sell at Rs 13,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The device is currently retailing for Rs 14,999 on Flipkart.

Discounts on Realme smartphones

During the three sale days, Realme Narzo 30A will retail at a discounted price of 7,999 while the Poco M3 will be available at Rs 10,499. Realme X7 is getting a Rs 2000 discount and will sell at Rs 17,999. Currently, it is retailing at Rs 19,999 on Flipkart.

Big discount on Samsung F62

The Samsung F62 is currently available at a price point of Rs 25,999 on Flipkart. During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the smartphone with 8GB RAM + 128GB will retail at Rs 19,999. Also Read: Planning a trip to Himachal Pradesh? See if you need a COVID-19 RT-PCR report or not

Google Pixel 4a to get a price cut

Flipkart will sell the Pixel 4a with a Rs 3000 discount at Rs 26,999 during the three days of the sale. On the ecommerce platform, the Google manufactured smartphone is retailing at Rs 29,999.

Impressive offer on Asus ROG Phone 3

During the Big Saving Days, Asus ROG Phone 3 will sell at Rs 41,999, thanks to a Rs 5,000 discount offered by Flipkart. With its high-end specifications, the smartphone is quite popular among heavy gamers.

Whopping discount on Realme X50 Pro 5G

Flipkart is offering a Rs 17,000 discount on Realme X50 Pro 5G. After the impressive discount, the smartphone will retail at Rs 30,999. Earlier, the smartphone was available at the price point of Rs 47,999. Also Read: Finance Minister to chair GST Council meet today, here’s what to expect