Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023: Big Discounts On iPhone 14, Nothing Phone, Apple AirPods, And More- Check All Offers Here

The festival of Colours, Holi is here and so are the sales. Retailers and e-commerce behemoths Amazon and Flipkart earlier launched their Holi sales for 2023. The sale is offering huge savings on goods from a variety of categories, including the Apple iPhone, AirPods, and others. However, before the conclusion of the Holi sale, the e-commerce giant announced its upcoming sale event called the "Big Saving Days" sale. This sale will commence on March 11 and conclude on March 15.

The e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced that its upcoming Big Saving Days sale will start a day early on March 10, exclusively for Flipkart Plus members. This is a standard benefit for Plus members, who enjoy perks such as free delivery, early access to discounts, and other advantages similar to those offered by Amazon Prime membership.

While Flipkart has revealed some smartphone discounts, it has not yet divulged any bank incentives for the Big Saving Days event. The iPhone 14 series, Google Pixel devices, and other models from Samsung, Poco, Realme, and other brands will all be marked down significantly, according to a teaser from Flipkart.

Here Are Some Of The Top Offers:

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

During the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, iPhone 14 series will be available at discounted prices, as confirmed by the e-commerce platform. While the exact discount offers are yet to be revealed, the teaser suggests that both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available for under ₹70,000. The sale will also have bank offers, but details have not been disclosed yet.

Nothing Phone 1

The upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will also offer discounts on the Nothing Phone (1). The teaser implies that the phone will be sold for less than 30,000, albeit the actual discounted price has not yet been revealed. Flipkart has not yet released any additional information about the discount or any linked bank offers.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Flipkart reveals that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will be offered at a discounted price during the Big Saving Days sale. The bank offer is anticipated to further lower the phone's price in addition to the flat discount, making the overall package even more alluring.

Holi 2023: Flipkart Sale

With the Flipkart Holi sale, Apple AirPods are being offered at a discounted price of Rs 590. Nevertheless, Flipkart also gives discounts on your old smartphone when you are acquiring high-end headphones like the Apple AirPods. Most e-commerce platforms let you swap your old smartphone for a discount on the new phone that you are buying. Due to this promotion, Apple AirPods, which are presently priced at Rs 12,990 on Flipkart, is available for only Rs 590. Currently, Flipkart will give you up to Rs 12,400 off when you trade in an outdated smartphone, making Apple AirPods only worth Rs 590.