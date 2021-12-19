Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: iPhone 13 available at a discount of Rs 19,445; Here’s how to get it

New Delhi: The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has started, and some fantastic prices on smartphone models are available. If you're thinking about getting an Apple iPhone for Christmas, now is an excellent time to do it because Flipkart has some great prices. iPhones are pricey, so buyers who buy them on sale can save a lot of money. People interested in purchasing Apple's latest iPhone 13 should be aware that the model will not be discounted during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. In fact, you might be able to get away with spending as little as 20,000. Here's how to receive a discount on an Apple iPhone.

Flipkart is having a Big Saving Days sale from December 16 to December 21, with huge discounts on smartphones. Notably, there is no special discount on the iPhone 13, which is available on Flipkart for Rs 79,900. However, there are alternative methods via which you can buy the phone for approximately Rs 20,000. To begin with, if you purchase an iPhone 13 using a Flipkart-branded Axis Bank credit card, you will receive a 5% discount, or a savings of Rs 3,995. As a result, the price of the iPhone 13 drops to Rs 75,905.

Hold your horses, this isn't over yet. By swapping an outdated smartphone, you can still get a Rs 15,450 discount. You can save up to Rs 19,455 with the benefit of exchange and an Axis Bank credit card deal, bringing the price of the iPhone 13 down to Rs 60,455. It should be noted, however, that the discount varies based on the phone being exchanged.

If you wish to buy an Apple iPhone 12, you should know that it is available on Flipkart for up to Rs 13,900 for the iPhone 12 and Rs 14,150 for the iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has an exchange rate of up to Rs 14,250.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max can be exchanged for up to Rs 15,540, while the iPhone 13 Mini can be exchanged for up to Rs 14,250. The iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic CPU. The smartphone includes a dual 12MP back camera and a 12MP front camera.

