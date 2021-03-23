Flipkart Big Savings Day 2021 Sale starts on March 23: Check attractive deals on smartphones

Ecommerce platform Flipkart has come up with a new sale called Big Saving Days 2021 which is offering attractive discounts on smartphones and accessories. The sale is live from today and will end on March 27 and the four days sale includes electronics including mobiles, TVs, laptops, etc.

In terms of offers, Flipkart is giving a 10% discount to customers using SBI credit and debit cards to make payments for the products. However, initially, the sale will go live for Flipkart plus Members. The other members will be able to avail the deals after midnight.

Here’s a quick look at the smartphones that are available at a discounted rate.

Redmi 9 Prime

Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs 9,499 during the sale and it can have additional discounts up to Rs 8900 if a user exchanges their old device with a new one.

Apple iPhone SE

The iPhone SE (64 GB) is available at Rs 29,999 during the sale and an extra discount can be availed up to Rs 16,500 by selling the old device.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR (64 GB) is priced at Rs. 38,999 during the sale. Users can also get additional discounts by exchanging their old smartphones.

Poco X3

The Poco X3 (6 GB, 64 GB) is priced at Rs 14,999 during the sale. Users can avail of additional discounts up to 13,550 by exchanging their old devices.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 pro

Apple’s iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 pro are available at Rs 46,999 and Rs 79,999 respectively.