Flipkart Big Savings Day: Get an iPhone at lowest price before sale ends

New Delhi: The Apple products are one of the finest n the industry and everyone want to get their hands on them. iPhones are the most desirable products in the Indian consumer electric market. Notorious for a hefty price tag, Apple iPhone has a great value to it. The phone gets software updates up to 4-5 years and enjoys a great resale price. The Flipkart Big Savings Day seem to be a great opportunity to order your favourite iPhone.

Flipkart launched its Big Saving Days sale on Wednesday (January 20). Sunday (January 24) is the last day for this sale and we bring you some of the best value for money deals on Apple iPhones.

1. Apple iPhone SE 2020

Apple's iPhone SE 2020 is essentially a product with a body of iPhone 8 which is packed with Apple's latest chipset which ends up giving an incredible value for money. This phone sports a 4.7-inch LCD screen which has a maximum brightness of 625 nits. The screen has a resolution 1334x750 pixels and a density of 326 PPI.

iPhone SE 2020 comes with Apple's A13 chipset coupled with 3GB RAM. There is a 12MP single camera on the back and a 7MP front camera which can record videos in FHD resolution. The phone has IP67 certification too.

iPhone SE 2020 is priced at Rs 31,999. There is a Rs 3000 straight discount for transactions made from HDFC Debit and Credit cards and 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 for HDFC bank customers. iPhone SE 2020 can be yours at Rs 27,999 with these discounts.

2. iPhone XR

Apple's iPhone XR is one of the most popular and best-selling iPhones in the list here. iPhone XR offers a more modern Apple design compared to iPhone SE. The phone has thin bezels and a signature Apple notch which houses the face ID.

iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch LCD screen with 625 nits of brightness. The panel has a resolution of 1792X828 pixels and a density of 326 PPI. The iPhone XR comes with last years Apple A12 chipset which is mated with 3GB of RAM. There is a single 12MP camera on the back and a 7MP camera in the front. iPhone XR comes with IP67 certification.

Apple iPhone XR starts at Rs 39,999 for the 64GB variant. The HDFC bank customers can avail the mentioned offers and get this product at an effective price of Rs 35,999.

3. iPhone 11

iPhone 11 is Apple's last year model. This comes out as an all-round package with the price offered. The iPhone 11 shares its body with iPhone XR but has an extra camera lens at the back, better selfie camera and extra RAM. The camera offers night mode in the camera and can shoot in 4K with the front camera.

iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch LCD display with 625 nits of brightness. It has a screen resolution of 1792x828 pixels and a density of 326 PPI. The iPhone 11 comes with Apple's latest A13 chipset along with 4GB of RAM, which makes it a future proof device compared to iPhone XR.

iPhone 11 has a dual camera set up at the back. There is a 12MP main sensor with an ultra-wide 12MP camera. We get a 12MP camera at the front. The phone has an IP68 certification.

iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 54,900 but with all the discounts you can buy this for Rs 48,999.

4. iPhone 12 mini

Apple's iPhone mini is a smaller offering in the latest iPhone 12 lineup. The device is smaller than iPhone SE 2020 but offers a more screen real estate with such a small footprint. iPhone 12 mini is basically a full-fledged iPhone 12 in a tiny body, focused at those who like such combination. You get 5G connectivity with this phone. The phone has OLED panel as compared to the LCD's from the iPhone XR and 11. It also has an improved camera with a better low-light performance. The phone also has Apple's new Magsafe wireless charging.

iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4-inch FHD+ Super XDR OLED display with 2340x1080 pixel resolution. The screen has a large 19.5:9 aspect ratio to it and supports HDR 10.

The phone has a dual-camera setup. It houses a 12MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), another 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with 120 degrees Field of View. We get a 12MP front camera which can record 4K videos at 60 Frames Per Second (FPS).

The iPhone 12 mini has Apple's A14 Bionic chipset with 4GB RAM. The phone also supports fast charging and comes with IP68 certification for dust and water-resistant.

iPhone 12 mini is priced at Rs 67,900 but with all the HDFC bank offers, you can get this product at Rs. 64,490