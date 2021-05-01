Flipkart Big Savings Days sale on May 2: Motorola brings deals and offers on select phones

Ecommerce platform Flipkart has come up with a Big Savings Days sale in which it has come up with attractive offers and discounts on various smartphones.

Motorola has revealed various offers and deals on a few select smartphones for the sale which starts from May 2 and ends on May 7.

The smartphones that will be available during the sale are Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60.

Customers can get an instant 10% off, up to Rs 1,000 on buying products with HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions during the Flipkart Big Savings Days.

“It is time to upgrade to smartphones packed with an incredible camera system, fast & efficient processors, long-lasting batteries, unique near the stock-android experience and extraordinary features that are exclusively available at affordable prices during the sale period under multiple, not to be missed deals on Flipkart,” Motorola said in a release.

The company has revealed that Moto G10 Power will be sold for Rs 8,099 and Moto E7 Power will be available for Rs 6,299, inclusive of the bank offer.

Meanwhile, Moto G60 will be sold at Rs 16,999 after a Rs 1,000 instant discount from HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. Also, the G40 Fusion will be available for Rs 12,999 after a Rs 1,000 instant discount.

The foldable smartphone Motorola Razr 5G will be available for Rs 88,999 with an HDFC Bank offer and its predecessor, Razr will be available for Rs 53,999 with the HDFC Bank offer.

Apart from Motorola, Flipkart has come up with other deals and offers which include other brands too. Realme Narzo 30A will be sold at Rs 7,990. Samsung Galaxy F62 for Rs 17,999. Realme C25 and Realme C21 for Rs 9,499 and Rs 7,249, respectively.

Live TV

#mute