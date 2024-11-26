Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Massive Discount On iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, And Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6; Check Top Deals

Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Great news for smartphone lovers! Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce platform, has revealed special offers as part of its Black Friday Sale. This sale is the beginning of the holiday season and has evolved into a global retail event, offering massive discounts on a wide range of products.



Notably, Flipkart’s Black Friday sale is scheduled between November 24 and November 29. So, it is a good time to see whether any devices that are on your wish list are being offered at discounted prices.

Adding further, Flipkart’s Black Friday sale features no-interest EMI plans and trade-in options for smartphones from brands like Samsung, Apple, Google and more. For those eyeing a new smartphone, now is the ideal time to make the purchase, with discounts at their peak.

Flipkart’s Black Friday sale: Discount On iPhone 15 Series

iPhone 15 Pro:

The sale offers an incredible deal on the iPhone 15 Pro. The premium phone is originally priced at Rs 134,900, it is now available for just Rs 103,999, inclusive of offers.

iPhone 15 Plus:

The sale offers an incredible deal on the iPhone 15 Plus. It is originally priced at Rs 79,900, it is now available for just Rs 64,999, inclusive of offers.

iPhone 15:

The sale offers an incredible deal on the iPhone 15. It is originally priced at Rs 69,900, but it is now available for just Rs 57,999, inclusive of offers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6:

The phone is originally priced at Rs 1,64,999. Now, the innovative foldable smartphone is offered at a special sale price of Rs 1,44,999, making it a perfect opportunity to own this premium device at a reduced cost.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6:

The handset is originally priced at Rs 1,09,999, this stylish foldable phone is being offered at a sale price of Rs 89,999, making it an irresistible deal for tech enthusiasts.

Google Pixel 9 Pro:

The smartphone is originally priced at Rs 1,09,999. Now, the phone is currently offered at Rs 99,999 during the sale, presenting an excellent opportunity for consumers to own this premium device.

Nothing Phone (2a) 256 GB Variant:

The handset is now available at a discounted price during the Flipkart Black Friday Sale. The phone is originally priced at Rs 29,999. Now, the phone is currently offered at Rs 27,999.