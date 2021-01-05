Flipkart celebrating Realme Days Sale 2021: Check great discounts and offers on Realme phones

New Delhi: Flipkart is celebrating Realme Days Sale 2021, offering great discounts and offers on Realme phones. The 5 day Realme Days Sale kicked off from January 5 and will run till January 9.

Check out some great discounts and offers on Realme phones during Flipkart Realme Days Sale 2021

Under the 'Best ever Price' Flipkart has listed Realme 6 (6GB/64GB) at Rs 12,999 as against Rs 17,999.

Realme C11 at Rs 6,999 as against Rs 8,999

Realme C12 at Rs 8,499 as against Rs 10,999

Realme 6 pro from Rs 15,999

Flipkart's 'Speed of the Dart' at Rs 13,999 as against Rs 16,999

Flipkart has some more phones under 'Great deals'.

The Realme 7 is available at Rs 14,999 as against Rs 17,999

The Realme 7 Pro is available at Rs 19,999 as against Rs 20,999

Realme X3 is available at Rs 21,999 as against Rs 26,999

Realme Narzo 20 is available at Rs 10,499 as against Rs 12,999

Realme Narzo 20A is available at Rs 8,499 as against Rs 10,999

Realme X3 Super Zoom is available Rs 23,999 as against Rs 29,999

Realme X50 Pro 5G is available at Rs 31,999 as against Rs 41,999

Following offers are available on Realme C-series

Realme C15 is available at Rs 9,999 as against Rs 11,999

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition is available Rs 9,999 as against Rs 11,999

Realme C3 is available from Rs 8,999

Realme 7i is available at Rs 11,999 as against Rs 13,999

Under the 'Flagship best price', the Realme X is available from Rs 17,999