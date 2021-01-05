Flipkart celebrating Realme Days Sale 2021: Check great discounts and offers on Realme phones

New Delhi: Flipkart is celebrating Realme Days Sale 2021, offering great discounts and offers on Realme phones. The 5 day Realme Days Sale kicked off from January 5 and will run till January 9.
Check out some great discounts and offers on Realme phones during Flipkart Realme Days Sale 2021
Under the 'Best ever Price' Flipkart has listed Realme 6 (6GB/64GB) at Rs 12,999 as against Rs 17,999.
Realme C11 at Rs 6,999 as against Rs 8,999
Realme C12 at Rs 8,499 as against Rs 10,999
Realme 6 pro from Rs 15,999
Flipkart's 'Speed of the Dart' at Rs 13,999 as against Rs 16,999
Flipkart has some more phones under 'Great deals'.
The Realme 7 is available at Rs 14,999 as against Rs 17,999
The Realme 7 Pro is available at Rs 19,999 as against Rs 20,999
Realme X3 is available at Rs 21,999 as against Rs 26,999
Realme Narzo 20 is available at Rs 10,499 as against Rs 12,999
Realme Narzo 20A is available at Rs 8,499 as against Rs 10,999
Realme X3 Super Zoom is available Rs 23,999 as against Rs 29,999
Realme X50 Pro 5G is available at Rs 31,999 as against Rs 41,999
Following offers are available on Realme C-series
Realme C15 is available at Rs 9,999 as against Rs 11,999
Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition is available Rs 9,999 as against Rs 11,999
Realme C3 is available from Rs 8,999
Realme 7i is available at Rs 11,999 as against Rs 13,999
Under the 'Flagship best price', the Realme X is available from Rs 17,999