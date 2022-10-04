Flipkart Dussehra Sale live now for Plus subscribers; Check top deals here

New Delhi: As the festive season is approaching rapidly, Flipkart has launched the Big Dussehra Sale. The sale will begin on October 5 and run through October 8. As usual, for Flipkart Plus subscribers, the Big Dussehra Sale is currently active. Discounts are available on a variety of cellphones from different manufacturers and price ranges during the sale.

To provide a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made during the event, Flipkart has teamed up with HDFC Bank. The purchase window is open till October 8. Here is a list of potential smartphones for anyone wishing to purchase. (Also Read: Credit Card Payment: Follow THESE steps to prevent money losses, penalty & fraud)

After bank incentives and reductions, the Apple iPhone 11 is on sale for a reduced price of Rs 34,490. Right present, it is available on Flipkart for Rs 41,990. The price of the iPhone 13 is also Rs 57,240. On the website of the e-tailer, the phone's 128GB storage capacity is priced at Rs 59,990. (Also Read: Alert for PAN card users! Do THIS immediately or else ready to...)

The smartphone has a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and an A15 Bionic CPU as its power source. The Apple iPhone 12 small, on the other hand, is available for purchase for a reduced cost of Rs 35,990. The retail cost of the iPhone 12 Pro is Rs 97,240.

Nothing Phone (1) is available at Rs 29,999 during Flipkart's Big Dussehra Sale for the model with 128GB of storage. It is currently selling for 21 percent less than its stated price of Rs 37,999. The 256GB storage model of the phone costs Rs 32,999.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G starts at Rs 32,999 in the current promotion. Following exchange discounts and bank incentives, the Google Pixel 6a can be acquired for Rs 28,999. The phone has a 12MP dual back camera configuration and is powered by the company's own Tensor chipset.

In the sale, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is offered at Rs 29,499. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is available for purchase starting at Rs 41,499, though. The price of the Vivo V25 Pro 5G starts at Rs 32,499. On the back, it has a glass panel that changes colour.