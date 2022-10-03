Flipkart Dussehra Sale on October 5: Get iPhone 13 at lowest price, check out THESE deals

New Delhi: As the festive season is approaching rapidly, Flipkart has launched the Big Dussehra Sale. The sale will begin on October 5 and run through October 8. Discounts on a variety of goods, including smartphones, laptops, earphones, smartwatches, and electrical home appliances, will be available during the four-day event.

The e-tailer and HDFC Bank have teamed up to give a 10 percent immediate discount on purchases made using HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions during the event. As usual, customers of Flipkart Plus will be able to shop the deal 24 hours earlier. It indicates that the Big Dussehra Sale on Flipkart will start on October 3 for Plus members. (Also Read: Samsung Diwali offers: Get a charger of Rs 5999 for Rs 500, check out THESE other deals)

Although not all of the deals have been made public yet, Flipkart has built a microsite for the upcoming sale. Customers will receive discounts on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Realme, Vivo, Oppo, and other manufacturers, according to the sale webpage. The main high point of the Big Billion Days was the discount on the iPhone 13. (Also Read:

It's anticipated that during the sale, the smartphone would once again be offered for one of its lowest prices. The phone was initially selling for less than Rs 50,000 during the Big Billion Days Sale. Similar promotions will be available for the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, Nothing Phone 1, and Google Pixel 6a, to mention a few.

Electronics will be discounted up to 80 percent during the upcoming sale. For instance, an HP i3 with up to 512GB of storage will cost Rs 35,990. Similar to that, HP cameras will be priced at 599 dollars as a starting point. On the other hand, Ambrane power banks start at 499 dollars.

During the upcoming sale, you can also buy computer accessories like keyboards, mouse pads, touchpads, and others. On Flipkart, power banks will be discounted by up to 75% during the sale. According to the sale webpage, there will be up to 80 percent savings on styling and medical equipment.