Flipkart Electronics Sale: Check out discounts and offers on Smart TVs

Ecommerce platform Flipkart has come up with an Electronics Sale which is set to be live from July 10 and will end on July 14, 2021. Its competitor Amazon has also announced Prime Day 2021 sale in India on July 26 and July 27.

During Flipkart’s Electronic Sale, TCL and iFFALCON will be selling smart TVs at lesser prices. The models on offer include 4K QLED C815 smart TV, 4K QLED C715 smart TV, 4K UHD P715 smart TV, 4K QLED H71 smart TV, 4K UHD K71 smart TV, 4K Android K61 smart TV, 2K FHD F2A smart TV and LED E32 smart TV.

Check out the top offers on Flipkart Electronics Sale:

TCL LED E32 smart TVs: This smart TV will be priced at Rs 11,999 and in terms of features, it comes with a 32-inch display, 2 stereo speakers, 2 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port, and supports screen mirroring for seamless control through the smartphone.

2K FHD F2A smart TVs: This smart TV series which is available in 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch size variants are priced at Rs 13,499, Rs 18,999, and Rs 23,999, respectively. In terms of specs, this TV series is equipped with a full HD display support, IPQ Engine, and a separate sports mode. It also features Dolby Audio and a smart volume feature.

4K Android K61 smart TVs: This smart TV is available in three variants- 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch variants and they are priced at Rs 24,999, Rs 27,999, and Rs 33,999, respectively. These Smart TV models come with HDR format and feature Micro Dimming Technology and a 4K upscaling feature that converts FHD and 2K content into 4K resolution.

4K UHD K71 smart TVs: This smart TV range is available in 43-inch and 55-inch variants that are priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 36,999, respectively. In terms of features, these TVs run on Android 9.0 and feature support for 4K video format. They are also equipped with hands-free voice control along with voice recognition technology.

4K QLED C715 smart TVs: Available in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch variants these smart TVs are priced at Rs 52,999, Rs 58,999, and Rs 92,999 respectively. These models further come with Quantum Dot technology and are equipped with support for HDR 10 format. It also comes with Dolby Vision and Atmos and hands-free voice control features.

