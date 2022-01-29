Flipkart Electronics Sale: Get iPhone 12 Mini for as low as Rs 25,149, here's how

New Delhi: The Electronics Offer, Flipkart's most recent sale, is now live on the e-commerce website. The Flipkart Electronics Sale includes a slew of deals and offers on smartphones such as Apple's iPhone, Motorola's Moto G51 5G, Realme GT Neo 2, and many others. The discount, which began on January 27, will continue until January 31. While there are a bevy of devices available at great prices during the sale, the bargain on the iPhone 12 Mini has everyone's attention.

During the Flipkart sale, the iPhone 12 Mini is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 64GB storage model. When compared to the smartphone's Rs 59,900 retail price, this is a much lower pricing. Above that, consumers can get a Rs 1,000 discount if they use a Citi Bank credit or debit card to buy the iPhone 12 Mini, bringing the price down to Rs 40,999. Above this, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,850 on the iPhone 12 Mini, bringing the smartphone's price down to Rs 25,149, which almost sounds too good to be true. As a result, we attempted to purchase an iPhone 12 Mini to see how true this is.

So we attempted to trade in a 2019 OnePlus 7 Pro 8GB RAM model for an iPhone 12 Mini. The OnePlus 7 Pro costs Rs 14,900 on Flipkart, which brings the price of the iPhone 12 Mini down to Rs 27,099 - a Rs 32,801 savings off the smartphone's sticker price of Rs 59,900! We didn't have a Citi bank credit card, so we couldn't obtain the Rs 1,000 extra discount, but we were still able to get our hands on an iPhone Mini for Rs 27,099, which is ridiculously low when compared to the smartphone's quoted price of Rs 41,999.

The 128GB model of the iPhone 12 Mini can be obtained for Rs 40,099 by swapping an 8GB RAM variant of the 2019 OnePlus 7 Pro for the 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini. This bargain will be available until January 31, so those interested in purchasing a new iPhone should take advantage of it before it expires.

