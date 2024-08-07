Flipkart Flagship Sale: These Foldable Smartphones Get Massive Price Cuts; Get It For Less Than Rs 30,000

Flipkart Freedom Sale 2024: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G are available at a massive discount on the e-commerce platform during the festive season. This limited-time offer provides a golden opportunity to experience the future of mobile technology without breaking the bank.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Discount In India:

As part of the Flipkart freedom sale, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is listed on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 37,999 for the 128GB storage model (Phantom Black) which is a 60 per cent discount. This is down from its original retail price of Rs 95,999. With the exchange option, the Rs 37,999 price will go further down, depending upon the condition of the smartphone.

It is important to note that the phone is currently sold out. Once it becomes available again, the price will drop further below Rs 30,000, including all bank offers.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Discount In India:

As part of the Flipkart freedom sale, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is listed at 34,999 for the 128GB storage model (Phantom Black) which is a 51 per cent discount. This price is down from its original retail price of Rs 71,999. Consumers can get an extra Rs 1,500 discount if they are making a transaction via an ICICI Bank credit card. After applying all the discounts, the price goes further down to Rs 33,647. This price will go further down under Rs 30,000 including the exchange option.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Specs:

The foldable smartphone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. When closed, the phone features a 1.9-inch AMOLED cover display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, ensuring robust performance and smooth multitasking.

The phone is loaded with a 3300 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging and 10W wireless charging. On the optics front, the Z Flip 3 features a dual-camera system on the rear, including a 12 MP wide lens and a 12 MP ultra-wide lens. The 10 MP front camera is ideal for selfies and video calls.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Specifications:

The smartphone sports a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display internally, complemented by a circular 1.32-inch AMOLED display externally. It offers a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz and achieves a remarkable peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

It comes in Mystic Dawn and Iconic Black colour options. The foldable phone is loaded with a 4000mAh battery with impressive 45W fast charging support. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM.

On the optics front, the smartphone comes with its dual rear camera setup boasting a 64MP main sensor and a 13MP secondary camera. For selfies, it offers a 32MP front shooter.