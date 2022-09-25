Flipkart launches 'sell back' programme; here's how to sell used smartphones on it

New Delhi: The Big Billion Days sale that Flipkart is currently doing in India will expire on September 30. Ahead of the holiday season, the e-commerce site unveiled a "Sell-Back Program" that will enable customers to upgrade their phones by selling the used phone and receiving a buy-back value.

A powerful and dependable e-commerce platform is available to customers through Flipkart, and the introduction of the "Sell-Back Program" is a big step in that regard, according to a statement from the firm. Flipkart has improved its position in the e-commerce market by acquiring Yaantra, which has strong device quality assessment capabilities.

According to the companies, the procedure offers swift payment, prompt doorstep pickup, and an alluring price. Users will be able to sell these smartphones on Flipkart and use the proceeds to buy any other item.

Here are the procedures you can follow to use Flipkart's "Sell-back program."

- Open the Flipkart app.

- Click on the "sell back" option.

- Enter the required details.

- Flipkart offers an amount for the phone.

- If you agree with the price, pay Re 1 ( pickup and evaluation charge).

- An executive will collect the item from the doorstep within 2 working days.

The consumer will see the final pricing after the pickup is finished. The device will be picked up if they accept the fee. Within 24 hours, the funds will be credited to their bank accounts.

Flipkart guarantees that customers can cancel their orders and receive a Re. 1 refund if they are unhappy with the price.

Flipkart is providing substantial discounts and bank offers for the uninitiated.