Flipkart Mega Saving Days Sale 2024: Get Upto Rs 50,000 Discount On iPhone 15

New Delhi: Flipkart's Mega Saving Days sale is currently live and will run until April 15. This sale brings forth significant discounts on various products including smartphones and home appliances. Additionally, the platform is offering attractive exchange offers on several flagship phones.

Following suit, the sale offers big discounts on iPhones. Read on further to find out the breakdown of the discount offer. (Also Read: 5 Mind-Blowing Tricks Your iPhone Can Do)

Discounts On iPhone 15

One of the standout offers in this sale is on the iPhone 15, originally priced at Rs 79,900, now available for Rs 65,999. This includes a flat discount of Rs 13,000. (Also Read: 5 Essential Tips Before Purchasing A Second-Hand iPhone)

But here's the catch: Flipkart encourages customers to trade in their old phones for an even better deal. The exchange offers go up to an impressive Rs 50,000, making it a lucrative deal for those considering an upgrade.

Exchange Offer Details

The exchange value for all iPhones is not the same. The exchange discount depends on the model and the condition of the device. You will get good trade-in value for newer models and better device conditions.

For instance, our iPhone 13 was appraised at Rs 26,000, while an iPhone 14 fetched an estimated value of Rs 29,000. These numbers make it clear that customers can indeed benefit from substantial discounts by trading in their older models.

Apple iPhone 15: Specifications

If we talk about the specifications of the iPhone 15, it features a 6.7-inch Super Retina display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The device sports the latest A16 Bionic Chipset.

The primary camera of the Apple iPhone is 48 MP.