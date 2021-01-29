Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Check out the best deals on smartphones

What’s more, fulfilling for a tech-savvy person or otherwise is the last day of any ecommerce sale as they give bumper discounts on the final day. Flipkart’s Big Bonanza Sale is on its last leg and therefore, it has come up with tons of offers and deals on some of the popular smartphones including the iPhone 11, iPhone SE, Moto G, and more.

Flipkart started its sale with amazing deals on smartphones and offering bank discounts, EMIs and no-cost EMI offers. It is also offering exclusive discounts for ICICI credit and debit cards with an instant discount of 10 percent. There are options of exchanging the old phone with the new phones with some discounts of course.

Some of the smartphones that have seen some good deals on the last day during the sale include iPhone SE, Poco M2 Pro, Moto G 5G, and Apple iPhone 11.

iPhone SE

iPhone SE is available for Rs 29,999 during the sale and it comes with a Rs 4000 discount on ICICI bank credit and debit cards. At 29,999, iPhone SE is equipped with the A13 Bionic chipset and comes with a Touch ID. There are options of exchange or no-cost EMI to add more buyers to the deal.

Moto G 5G

Moto G 5G received a price cut recently and it is available at a discounted price of Rs 18,999 during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale and it comes with an additional discount of Rs 1000 with the use of an ICICI card which will make its price to Rs 17,999. Moto G 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

Poco M2 Pro

One can get POCO M2 Pro for Rs 11,999 during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale and an ICICI bank cardholder will get an additional discount with its price coming down to Rs 10,999. POCO M2 Pro is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W fast charger in the box. The POCO M2 Pro features a 48MP AI quad-camera setup and a 6.67-inch full HD+ LCD display.

iPhone 11

During this sale, Apple iPhone 11 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 48,999 and one can also get up to Rs 16,500 in exchange for an old smartphone. iPhone 11 is powered by an A13 Bionic chip and features dual-12-megapixel cameras at the rear.