Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Get iPhone 11, Poco X3, many other smartphones at great discount

New Delhi: Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has started Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale on Wednesday (February 24). Flipkart has tied up with ICICI bank and will offer a 10 per cent instant discount on shopping with a credit card and with EMI transactions.

During the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale, many smartphones are offered with great discounts. Smartphone like Realme C12, PocoC3, Poco X3, iPhone 11 is given attractive discounts.

Realme C12's budget offering C12 is priced at Rs. 8,499 during the sale. Realme Narzo 20A is also available at Rs. 8,499 during the sale. In addition to this, there is an offer of a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI credit cards.

Poco C3 is offered at Rs. 6,999. Poco's popular model Poco X3 is going for Rs. 15,499 during the sale. This is when you get an additional 10 per cent discount from ICIC bank.

Realme's well-known Realme 7 is available at Rs. 13,999. This is inclusive of the Rs. 1000 exchange discount.

Realme's 7 Pro is going for Rs. 17,999. This price tag is inclusive of the Rs. 1000 exchange or prepaid discount.

Redmi 9 Prime is going for Rs. 9,499. There is an additional offer from the ICICI bank with a 10 per cent instant discount.

Apple's iPhone 11 is getting a discount in Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. The iPhone 11 is available at an effective price of Rs. 48,999 which is inclusive of the ICICI bank offer.

Apple's iPhone XR is going for Rs. 39,999 which is inclusive of the 10 per cent instant discount offer from ICICI bank.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) is available at a price tag of Rs. 30,999.

Poco M2 is available at Rs. 8,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available at a discounted price of Rs. 13,999.

Poco M2 Pro is available at a price of Rs. 10,999.

The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale will be there from February 24 to February 28. This looks like a great time to get your favourite smartphone.

Live TV