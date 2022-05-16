हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Flipkart refurbished sale

Flipkart refurbished smartphone sale: Phones starting at just Rs 3,599; check offers on iPhone, Google Pixel, and others

Check out the exclusive deals on Flipkart under refurbished sale on Apple iPhones, Google Pixel, and many more

Flipkart refurbished smartphone sale: Phones starting at just Rs 3,599; check offers on iPhone, Google Pixel, and others

New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart is offering refurbished handsets from top smartphone makers such as Apple, Samsung, Google, and Redmi to name a few. If you're on a tight budget but you want to get your hands on the most latest phones with up-to-date features, this refurbished smartphone sale could be an opportunity. 

Flipkart says that before putting up refurbished smartphones on sale or offer, the handsets undergo 47 quality checks. The e-tailer also assures that these smartphones are completely functional and offer customers a hassle-free experience.

Here’s the list of the available smartphones on Flipkart: 

- APPLE iPhone 6s

The refurbished APPLE iPhone 6s Rose Gold color 32GB variant is available at only Rs 11,699 on Flipkart with a discount of 74%. The phone has a listing price of 45,999. It features a 12 MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. It also carries 4.7 retina HD display with A9 64-bit processor.APPLE iPhone 7

- Apple iPhone 7

The refurbished smartphone APPLE iPhone 7 black colour 128 GB is available for Rs. 16,999 on Flipkart with a discount of up to 63%. The phone has listing price of 45,999.  It has the same retina HD display as iPhone 6 but features A10 Fusion 64-bit processor. 

- Samsung On5 Pro 

The refurbished compact Samsung On5 Pro Black 16GB smartphone is selling for Rs 3,671 with discount of 64%, the phone has listing price of 9,999. It features 5-inch display with 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera for selfies. It also contains 2600 mAh battery life. 

- Mi Redmi 6A

Redmi 6A smartphone Rose Gold 16GB is available for Rs 3,999 with a discount upto 50%. Though the phone has listing price of 8,000.  It also features 3000 mAh battery and with 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera.

- Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL Just Black 64GB edition of the tiny form factor phone costs Rs 13,499 with discount of 71% with listing price of 48,000. It boasts a 6-inch FHD+ display, but only has one 8-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 3,700mAh battery and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Flipkart refurbished saleFlipkart SmartphonesFlipkart refurbished smartphone saleE-commerce
Next
Story

If you don't like our content, you can quit: Netflix to workers

Must Watch

PT8M43S

Lawyer Vishu Jain has claimed that a Shivling of 8 meters diameter has been found