New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart is offering refurbished handsets from top smartphone makers such as Apple, Samsung, Google, and Redmi to name a few. If you're on a tight budget but you want to get your hands on the most latest phones with up-to-date features, this refurbished smartphone sale could be an opportunity.

Flipkart says that before putting up refurbished smartphones on sale or offer, the handsets undergo 47 quality checks. The e-tailer also assures that these smartphones are completely functional and offer customers a hassle-free experience.

Here’s the list of the available smartphones on Flipkart:

- APPLE iPhone 6s

The refurbished APPLE iPhone 6s Rose Gold color 32GB variant is available at only Rs 11,699 on Flipkart with a discount of 74%. The phone has a listing price of 45,999. It features a 12 MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. It also carries 4.7 retina HD display with A9 64-bit processor.APPLE iPhone 7

- Apple iPhone 7

The refurbished smartphone APPLE iPhone 7 black colour 128 GB is available for Rs. 16,999 on Flipkart with a discount of up to 63%. The phone has listing price of 45,999. It has the same retina HD display as iPhone 6 but features A10 Fusion 64-bit processor.

- Samsung On5 Pro

The refurbished compact Samsung On5 Pro Black 16GB smartphone is selling for Rs 3,671 with discount of 64%, the phone has listing price of 9,999. It features 5-inch display with 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera for selfies. It also contains 2600 mAh battery life.

- Mi Redmi 6A

Redmi 6A smartphone Rose Gold 16GB is available for Rs 3,999 with a discount upto 50%. Though the phone has listing price of 8,000. It also features 3000 mAh battery and with 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera.

- Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL Just Black 64GB edition of the tiny form factor phone costs Rs 13,499 with discount of 71% with listing price of 48,000. It boasts a 6-inch FHD+ display, but only has one 8-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 3,700mAh battery and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor.

Live TV