Flipkart rolls out video service through Android app

Similar to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and other streaming services, Flipkart is offering curated and personalised video content to the Indian audience.

Flipkart rolls out video service through Android app

New Delhi: Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart on Saturday started rolling out its 'video' service through the latest update of its Android app.

Similar to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and other streaming services, Flipkart is offering curated and personalised video content to the Indian audience.

The company has added a dedicated section to its application and it provides content from players, like Arre, Dice Media, TVF and Voot.

Flipkart users can download the latest version -- version 6.17 -- of the app on their Android smartphones to use the company's video streaming service. Once the app is updated, one can access the service by going to the hamburger menu from the top left corner of the app and click on the videos section.

The biggest USP of Flipkart videos streaming service is that it's free for users, although it could be ad-supported in the days to come.

 

Flipkart Walmart Android
