Flipkart Sale: Get iPhone 12 Mini at below Rs 30,000, here’s how to avail the discount

New Delhi: Online retailer Flipkart has kicked off its two day Mobiles Bonanza sale, offering several latest smartphones at unbelievable prices.

During the sale, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini can be purchased at below Rs 30,000 if you are successful to claim all the benefits and offers that the e-commerce giant has clubbed for its Mobiles Bonanza sale, which runs from December 7 to December 8.

The base variant of iPhone 12 Mini, i.e, 64GB model is available at Rs 44,999 (down from Rs 59,900). Additionally, Flipkart is also offering Rs 16,050 off on Exchange, bringing the effective price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs 28,949.

Additionally, Flipkart is also giving Bank Offer Flat Rs 100 off on first Flipkart Pay Later order of Rs 500 and above. Customers can also get 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. They can also avail 20 percent off on 1st transaction with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank,IndusInd Bank,SBI Cards and Mobikwik. anara Bank Credit and Debit Card holders can avail 10 percent Instant discount on their transaction.

APPLE iPhone 12 Mini during the sale period is available in White, Black and Blue colours.

iPhone 12 mini is the smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world, re-architected to pack all the technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size, while still delivering an impressively large and immersive edge-to-edge display.

With a 5.4-inch screen, compared with the standard model's 6.1-inch display, it sports the same dual-camera setup on the back as the 12 model and looks absolutely stunning in hands.

