Flipkart Set To Launch 10-15 Minute Delivery Venture Soon

Flipkart introduced Flipkart Quick, a hyperlocal service in 2020 that aimed to deliver food and electronics within 90 minutes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 11:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Flipkart to roll out a quick delivery venture soon.
  • The reports say the new venture will be unveiled in 6-8 weeks.
  • In the initial phase, the service will be provided in major cities.
Flipkart Set To Launch 10-15 Minute Delivery Venture Soon

New Delhi: Walmart-backed Flipkart, the largest online retailer in India, is preparing to join the fast-fashion industry, according to sources cited by Entrackr. Within the next six to eight weeks, the business hopes to introduce 10-15 minute delivery in at least a dozen cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi (NCR), and Hyderabad.

It also intends to strategically build a network of dark stores in these areas. (Also Read: Bank Employees To Receive 17% Annual Wage Hike; IBA, Unions Sign Joint Note)

For the unversed, the company is seen taking the same type of initiatives recently like same-day delivery in 20 locations and the delivery of cakes and flowers for Valentine's Day in February 2024. (Also Read: Big Relief To THESE EPF Members: Exempt From Joint Declaration Form Submission)

In order to set itself apart from competitors, the company is anticipated to feature a wide range of products, with an emphasis on groceries, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), electronics, fashion, and everyday necessities.

According to someone with knowledge of the events, the corporation is currently relocating staff members within in order to assemble a team for the most recent endeavor.

Three companies presently dominate the rapid commerce industry in India: Blinkit from Zomato, Instamart from Swiggy, and Zepto. Flipkart introduced Flipkart Quick, a hyperlocal service in 2020 that aimed to deliver food and electronics within 90 minutes.

Earlier in the year, Flipkart declared its intention to introduce same-day delivery in 20 locations.

