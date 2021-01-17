Flipkart SmartPack is the Easiest and Smartest Way to Buy a Smartphone in 2021

Are you planning to buy your favourite smartphone from Flipkart? If yes, there is good news for you! Flipkart is introducing Flipkart SmartPack – an excellent opportunity to own a smartphone.

What could be a better deal than 100% moneyback after you purchase a smartphone! Pretty unbelievable, right? Well, when you buy a smartphone through Flipkart SmartPack, it promises to refund the money after 12 or 18 months.

Buy the smartphone, use it for 12 or 18 months, return the phone, and receive the 100% refund. Simple!

So, What is Flipkart SmartPack?

For its buyers, Flipkart is introducing an industry-first offer – Flipkart SmartPack!

When you purchase a smartphone through Flipkart SmartPack, you get a 100% money back. Not in terms of SuperCoins or EGV, but the money gets credited straight into your bank account. So, technically you will own your favourite smartphone, without even purchasing it.

Sounds too good to be true? Let’s break it down and see how it works.

How Does Flipkart SmartPack Work?

To avail the benefits of Flipkart SmartPack, follow these 4 easy steps –

1. Choose your favourite smartphone on Flipkart

2. Choose a Flipkart SmartPack plan of your choice for a period of 12 or 18 months (100% money back plan starts as low as Rs. 499/ month for 18 months)

3. Pay for the smartphone at the time of purchase, and for the Subscription Services pay every month

4. Return the smartphone after 12 or 18 month duration in any working condition (the phone should turn on and the IMEI number should be visible), and the money will be credited to your bank account

When you purchase a smartphone through Flipkart SmartPack, you get the smartphone bundled with a range of Subscription Services –

· Entertainment (Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Sony Liv, Zee5, Voot Select, Eros Now, Gaana Plus, Voot Kids, & more)

· Health (Cult.fit, Medlife, Healthify Me, Practo, & more)

· Lifestyle (Tinder+, Zomato Pro, Flipkart Plus, & more)

· Complete Mobile Protection by Flipkart

While you can get 100% money back on the phone, you need to pay for the Subscription Services. This is how Flipkart SmartPack works.

The Flipkart SmartPack is available across all popular smartphone brands like realme, POCO, Samsung, Redmi, Motorola, Infinix, OPPO, vivo and more. Own the smartphone of your choice!

Understand the Flipkart SmartPack Timelines

Flipkart SmartPack comes in three different tiers (Gold Plan, Silver Plan, Bronze Plan) and two different timelines (12 months and 18 months).

(Image: https://www.flipkart.com/smart-way-to-buy-smartphone-store)

Choose the smartphone of your choice, and select any of the six Flipkart SmartPack plans available across three tiers. Select a tenure of either 12 or 18 months. Once you return the phone after the stipulated time, you get 60% to 100% moneyback, depending upon the plan you choose.

You will have to pay the smartphone’s effective price and the first month for the Subscription Services, at the time of purchase. You can pay the phone’s price in many different ways – using online payment apps, COD, or even turn it into EMIs. However, Flipkart accepts only monthly online payments for the Subscription Services.

We recommend you read the Flipkart SmartPack terms and condition before purchasing. Flipkart SmartPack will be available to Flipkart customers from 17th January 2021. And this is arguably the most innovative way to purchase the smartphone of your choice.