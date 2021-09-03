Flipkart Smartphone Carnival: Check out deals and discounts on iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XR and more

The Flipkart Smartphone Carnival has just begun and there are amazing deals and discounts on smartphones like Realme Narzo 30 5G, Poco M3, iPhone 12, iPhone XR, Infinix Hot 10S. This sale will end on September 8 and till then customers can buy smartphones with several benefits such as no cost-EMI option, exchange offers, bank offers, and quality checks from Flipkart.

Check out the attractive deals and discounts available here:

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12

During this sale, Apple iPhone 12 mini is sold at a discounted rate of Rs 59,999 against Rs 69,900 which means there is a price cut of Rs 9,901. Meanwhile, iPhone 12 is available at a discounted rate of Rs 66,999 while its base price is Rs 79,900 which means a discount of Rs 12,901 on this phone. The 128GB storage variant is sold at a discounted rate of Rs 71,999 against Rs 84,900. The 256GB storage variant is available at Rs 81,999 against Rs 94,900.

iPhone 11, iPhone XR

In this sale, iPhone 11 is available at a discounted rate of Rs 51,999 against Rs 54,900. Meanwhile, iPhone XR is sold for Rs 42,999 against Rs 47,900. Even exchange offers are also available and they can fetch up to Rs 15,000 more.

Besides iPhone, there are several other offers such as Samsung Galaxy F41, Asus ROG Phone 3, Realme Narzo 30 5G, and Poco M3.

Infinix HOT 10S, Poco M3, Poco C3, Samsung F41

During the Flipkart Carnival Sale, Infinix HOT 10S with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB variant is sold at a discounted rate of Rs 9,499. Even the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant is available for Rs 10,499.

The Poco M3 smartphone is sold at Rs 10,499 and Poco C3 is available at Rs 7,499. In the Flipkart sale, the Samsung F41 smartphone is available for just Rs 14,499.

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X7 Max 5G

Realme X3 SuperZoom is available at a discount of Rs 8,000 and Reality 7 Pro is available at Rs 4,000. These offers are available on Flipkart as well as realme.com. Meanwhile, another offer of Rs 3,000 is available on Realme X7 Max 5G and there is a discount of Rs 1,000 on all variants of Reality Narzo 30 Pro 5G.

