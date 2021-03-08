Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale: Check out the best offers on smartphones

Ecommerce platform Flipkart has announced the Smartphone Carnival, offering discounts on mobiles phones across several budgets. The sale is live and is going to end on March 12, 2021.

Besides that, Flipkart is also giving up to Rs 1,250 instant discount on transactions made using Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards as well as exchange offers and No Cost EMI payment options.

Here are the best deals on mobile phones during Flipkart’s Smartphone Carnival.

Samsung Galaxy FE

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available for Rs 44,999 and it features a 12 MP triple-camera setup, a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a 4,500 mAh battery, a 7nm Exynos 990 SoC, and an IP68 rating.

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Available at Rs 29,999, the iPhone SE (2020) boasts a flagship camera, chipset, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme X50 Pro

The Realme X50 Pro is available for Rs 31,999, which features six cameras, a flagship 5G chip, a high-refresh-rate display, and super-fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Series

While the price of the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro hasn’t changed, i.e., Rs 32,999, Flipkart is offering an additional Rs 3,000 off with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

iQOO 3

The iQOO 3 is priced at Rs 24,990 and it includes features such as Snapdragon 865 SoC and also comes with a vibrant OLED panel, super-fast charging, and a 48 MP triple-camera setup.

LG G8X

LG G8X ThinQ is priced at Rs 25,990 and the additional ICICI discount will take the price of the phone to Rs 24,999. The LG G8x ThinQ boasts a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM, a dual-camera setup, an IP68 rating, an OLED display, and a screen attachment.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Priced at Rs 22,999, the Realme X3 SuperZoom packs a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, six cameras, a high-refresh-rate LCD panel, and a liquid cooling system.

Poco X3

The Poco X3 is available for Rs 15,499 during Flipkart’s sale. The Poco X3 is powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Realme 7 Pro

The Realme 7 Pro starts from Rs 17,999, down from the original Rs 19,999 price. The Realme 7 Pro features an OLED display, 65W super-fast charging, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, and a Snapdragon 720G SoC.

Realme C12

The Realme C12 is priced at Rs 8,499 with a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It also features a massive 6,000 mAh battery and a triple camera setup.