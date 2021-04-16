Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale: Check the top offers on iPhone 11, Mi 10T and more

Ecommerce platform Flipkart has come with yet another sale called Smartphones Carnival sale which will end on April 20. During the sale, the platform is offering attractive discounts on smartphones like Realme C12, Moto G10 Power, Realme Narzo 30A, iPhone XR, and more.

In terms of offers and discounts, the ecommerce platform is offering a discount of up to Rs 750 on ICICI bank credit and debit cards and on HDFC bank, they are offering instant offers on few smartphones like Mi 10T, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and more.

Moto G10 Power

Moto G10 Power is being sold at Rs 9,499 as against Rs 9,999 in India.

Poco M3

Poco M3 is being sold at Rs 10,999 on Flipkart with a discount of Rs 500 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Realme C12

Realme C12 is being sold at Rs 8,999 as against Rs 7,999 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage).

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is being sold at Rs 1,22,900 with an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Apple iPhone 11

iPhone 11 (Review) is being sold at Rs 44,999, down by Rs 54,900.

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Launched at a starting price of Rs 34,999, Mi 10T 5G is being sold at Rs 32,999 as against Rs 34,999. Customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,500 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Realme 7

Realme 7 (Review) is being sold at Rs 13,499 as against Rs 14,999.

iQOO 3

iQOO 3 (Review) is being sold at Rs 24,990 as against Rs 36,990 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant.

Realme Narzo 30A

Realme Narzo 30A (Review) is being sold at Rs 8,499, down from Rs 8,999.