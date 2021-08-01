Flipkart to start Big Saving Days sale from THIS date: Check offers, discounts and more

Ecommerce platform Flipkart has now revealed that it is going to launch the second round of Big Savings Day Sale. The company is yet to announce exact sale dates and it has just written “Coming Soon” on its platform.

During the sale, Flipkart plans to offer deals and discounts across its website and will also give Axis and ICICI Bank cardholders an instant discount of 10%.

Flipkart has just ended the last round of its Big Saving Days sale and has again announced the next round which is slated to release soon.

Though the company has not yet revealed the exact dates, its SEO title showed that the sale will start on August 6 and end on August 10. Flipkart Plus Members will be able to get early access to the deals, starting August 5.

Flipkart through a microsite that is only for the upcoming Big Saving Days sale has revealed that the sale will start 24 hours early for plus members. The offers are special zones like Crazy Deals, which will refresh at 12 AM, 8 AM, and 4 PM. Besides that, other zones will include Rush Hours and Tick Tock Deals. The Buy More Save More offers will come up with increasing discounts and or additional free products.

Apart from this, the company will also have a Travel sale along with the Big Savings Days sale, where it intends to provide special offers on flight bookings.

During the sale, the company will come up with offers on mobiles and tablets, which goes up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories, up to 75 percent off on TVs and appliances, up to 80 percent off on clothes, up to 80 percent off on Flipkart products and more.

