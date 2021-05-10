Flipkart unveils Flagship Fest sale: iQOO 3, Moto Razr, iPhone 11 and others gets massive discount

Ecommerce platform Flipkart is hosting a Flagship Fest sale which comes with attractive discounts on smartphones. It starts on May 10 and will continue on May 14.

Smartphones like iPhone 11, iPhone SE, Motorola Razr and others are getting massive discounts while a lot of 2020 gaming phones are selling for prices similar to 2021 midrangers.

Motorola Razr

The Razr 4G will be available at Rs 54,999 and it got a price cut in the last Flipkart sale as well.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

The Realme X3 SuperZoom will be sold at Rs 21,999 and it has a fast Snapdragon 855 Plus chip with a periscopic zoom camera and a 120Hz LCD display.

Realme X50 Pro 5G

The Realme X50 Pro is also sold at a discounted rate and in terms of features, it comes with a Snapdragon 865 chip that also supports 5G networks and a 65W fast charging solution along with a 90Hz AMOLED display.

iQOO 3

iQOO 3 is sold at Rs 24,990 and it brings cameras that are quite impressive.

LG Wing

LG Wing also gets a massive discount even as the company has shut down its mobile business.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 starts at Rs 48,999 and houses the powerful A13 Bionic chip.

Live TV

#mute