Advertisement
NewsTechnology
FLIPKART

Flipkart's Annual Sale On AC, Refrigerator, Coolers, Fan To Begin April 17 --Check Discount Price Range

The e-commerce marketplace's 6th edition of Super Cooling Days 2024 will provide customers with deals on cooling home appliances to beat the summer heat, Flipkart said in a statement.

|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 01:05 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Flipkart's Annual Sale On AC, Refrigerator, Coolers, Fan To Begin April 17 --Check Discount Price Range

New Delhi: Flipkart on Tuesday announced its annual week-long summer sale starting from April 17 to April 23, 2024, offering a wide selection of cooling home appliances such as air conditioners (ACs), refrigerators, air coolers, and fans at affordable prices.

The e-commerce marketplace's 6th edition of Super Cooling Days 2024 will provide customers with deals on cooling home appliances to beat the summer heat, Flipkart said in a statement.

As part of the sale, Flipkart will offer a broad selection of cooling appliances catering to diverse customer needs and budgets through the participating brands and sellers.

From showcasing India's biggest refrigerator store to an expansive range of ACs and fans, Super Cooling Days provide an opportunity to upgrade appliances, while saving on electricity bills with energy-efficient features.
 

Discount Range On Flipkart Super Cooling Days 2024 Sale


"With products starting at Rs 1,299, customers can avail of exciting deals and offers such as cashback, exchange offers, new customer offers, tap and win, and offers on SuperCoins, among many others," it said.

Payment options like no-cost EMI, down payment, cash on delivery, and Flipkart Pay Later EMI and more will be available.

"To help customers make informed decisions and make their shopping experience more engaging, features such as 'View in 360', FireDrops Gamification, 3D viewing, and video assistance on premium selection will be offered," it said. "Additionally, Flipkart Jeeves will provide convenient, reliable, and cost-effective after-sales services, including installations, ensuring a seamless experience from purchase to use." The sale will showcase India's biggest refrigerator store with a selection of single-door, side-by-side door, bottom mount, frost free, and triple door refrigerators across leading brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Haier, Godrej, and IFB, with prices ranging between Rs 9,990 to Rs 2,00,000.

A premium store will be showcased for a variety of brands for ACs of the likes of LG, Voltas, Godrej, Daikin, Panasonic, and Blue Star in the price range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 65,000. The sale will feature an extensive range of Inverter ACs ranging from 0.8 ton to 2 ton with advanced tech features like Wi-Fi connectivity and energy-efficient ratings.

Flipkart will also offer a vast array of choices on ceiling fans ranging from Rs 1,299 to Rs 15,000.

Kunal Gupta, Vice President, Large Appliances at Flipkart, said, "Over the last year, Flipkart has witnessed a huge spike in demand for a variety of cooling appliances with the latest technology and new features at affordable price points. The 6th edition of Super Cooling Days will offer customers a wide-range of value-based products from multiple reputed brands." 

Furthermore, customers can avail various exchange offers such as up to Rs 22,000 off on exchanging old refrigerators and Rs 8,000 off on the exchange of old ACs.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Countdown to Iran-Israel war begins
DNA
Which party will the country's Muslims support in the Lok Sabha elections?
DNA
Preparations continue in Ayodhya Ram temple for Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Cong stands with anti-national forces, says Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Historic 'Surya Tilak' Of Ramlalla On Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Army attack on police station
DNA Video
DNA: How did Bengaluru blast terrorists reach Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report on govt doctor's prescription
DNA Video
DNA: Will it be mandatory for children to also wear helmets?
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli strike kills three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh