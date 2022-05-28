Forgot your Apple ID password? Step-by-step guide to reset it

New Delhi: Apple ID is Apple's version of a Google account, which is required practically everywhere. Apple device owners must enter their Apple ID data practically every time they use their devices, from purchasing a new software to accessing their iCloud account to making Apple Music payments.

One might think that using the Apple ID password so regularly would make it memorable. However, you do have a tendency to forget your Apple ID password. If you find yourself in this circumstance, here is a step-by-step instruction to resetting your Apple ID password.

How to reset your Apple ID password on iPhone, iPad

Step 1: On your iPhone or iPad, go to the Settings app and open it.

Step 2: Now tap your name at the top of the screen, then select Password and Security.

Step 3: Then select Change Password from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: You'll be requested to enter your device's passcode if you're signed into iCloud and have a passcode enabled.

Step 5: To change your password, follow the instructions on the screen.

How to reset your Apple ID password on Mac or MacBook

Here's how to reset your Apple ID if you have a Mac PC or MacBook laptop.

Step 1: To begin, go to the Apple menu at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Then go to System Preferences and select Apple ID from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Then select Password and Security from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: If your Apple ID password is requested, select "Forgot Apple ID or Password" and follow the onscreen instructions.

Step 5: Now select Change Password from the drop-down menu.

Step 6: Now type in the password that you use to open your Mac, and you're finished.

However, if you are unable to alter or reset your Apple ID password, there is another method of resetting your Apple ID password. All you have to do now is follow the steps below.

Step 1: Go to iforgot.apple.com to recover your password.

Step 2: Now you'll need to enter your Apple ID.

Step 3: Then choose the option to reset your password, followed by the choice to continue.

Step 4: Choose how you want to respond to your security questions. After that, you will receive an email with all of the information. You can also type in your recovery code.

Step 5: Finally, reset your password by following the onscreen instructions.