Former US President Donald Trump’s social media app available for iOS users: Check specs and more

New Delhi: The much-anticipated social networking app from Donald Trump's new media firm has arrived. And, as expected, the app is currently only available for iPhone users. According to Reuters, the iOS was made available on the Apple App Store before midnight on February 21. The Truth Social website appears to be a work in progress as well, especially given it was not protected with an HTTPS URL at the time of writing this post.

The Truth Social app, which is accessible on the Apple App Store, is only compatible with iPhone, so don't look for it on an iPad. According to the app's description on the Apple App Store, Truth Social allows users to create personalised profiles.

They can use the discover tool to look for other folks. Finally, you can upload and share videos with other platform users.

Truth Social's UI is uncannily similar to Twitter's, which is not unexpected given how acclimated people have become to the micro-blogging platform's user interface. Truth Social, on the other hand, provides Truth, Truths & Replies, and Media, as opposed to Tweets, Replies, and Likes.

The app was created by T Media Tech LLC, which is Donald Trump's media company. According to the app listing, you must have an iPhone running iOS 13 or later to utilise the Truth Social app. The programme is 12.4 MB in size and is free for users. The software should be available for Android users in the coming weeks.

What About Privacy Concerns With Donald Trump's Social Media App?

Truth Social, like any other smartphone app, is guilty of accessing user data on the device. And Apple makes it plain what information this app collects from the user. It states that Truth Social may collect the user's contact information, as well as the content stored on the device as their browsing history. This app collects data that is not related to a user, such as contact information, identifiers, usage data, and diagnostics.

Truth Social is a social networking platform that caters to conservative politicians who have frequently complained about Twitter limiting their thoughts or accounts.

In fact, Donald Trump is one of the most prominent figures whose Twitter account has been suspended by the platform.\

