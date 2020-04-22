Fortnite on Android now available on Google Play Store

In a good news for millions of Fortnite players, Fortnite on Android is foinally available on Google Play Store for download. It is to be noted that Epic Games was reluctant to make Fortnite available offiically on Android on Google Play Store for over two years now. The interested gamers using Android phone were forced to sideload the Fortnite app on their Android devices, in order to play the game. However, Epic Games has not taken the recent decision willingly and it seems that the developers was pressurised by Google to take this decision.

Here's what Epic Games has said:

After 18 months of operating Fortnite on Android outside of the Google Play Store, we’ve come to a basic realization:

Google puts software downloadable outside of Google Play at a disadvantage, through technical and business measures such as scary, repetitive security pop-ups for downloaded and updated software, restrictive manufacturer and carrier agreements and dealings, Google public relations characterizing third party software sources as malware, and new efforts such as Google Play Protect to outright block software obtained outside the Google Play store.

Because of this, we’ve launched Fortnite for Android on the Google Play Store. We’ll continue to operate the Epic Games App and Fortnite outside of Google Play, too.

We hope that Google will revise its policies and business dealings in the near future, so that all developers are free to reach and engage in commerce with customers on Android and in the Play Store through open services, including payment services, that can compete on a level playing field.

Google and Epic Games were at loggerheads over the 30 percent commission which Google takes from apps on its platform. According to Epic, Google's demand was disproportionate for what developers are offered in return.