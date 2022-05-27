New Delhi: WhatsApp scams are happening very frequently these days, and hackers are regularly coming up with new ways to dupe unsuspecting WhatsApp users into handing over control of their accounts. Security experts have discovered a new fraud that allows hackers to take control of WhatsApp users' accounts with just a phone call. Rahul Sasi, the founder and CEO of CloudSEk, a contextual AI startup that forecasts cyber dangers, called attention to the new scam.

When victims receive a call from hackers, they are instructed to dial numbers beginning with '67' or '405'. They are logged out of their WhatsApp accounts after making the call, and hackers have complete control of their accounts in seconds.

"First, you'll get a call from the attacker, who will persuade you to dial **67*10 digit number> or *405*10 digit number>. "Your WhatsApp would be logged out in a matter of minutes, and the attackers would have complete access to your account," Sasi stated in a blog post.

The number dialed by victims is a service request for Airtel's 'call forwarding' for when your phone number is busy or engaged, according to CloudSEK's founder. They can then route the victims' calls to a phone number that they possess. Meanwhile, the attackers begin the WhatsApp registration procedure by selecting "the option to send OTP through phone call." ’ "The OTP will go to the attacker's phone because your phone is activated," he explained. The attacker is able to acquire access to the accounts of the victims in this way.

This method may also be used to get into anyone's WhatsApp account provided the hacker has physical access to their phone and permission to make calls, according to the security researcher. "This method works globally because every country and service provider has an identical service request number," he continued.

The safest and simplest approach to avoid falling victim to this scam is to ignore calls from unknown numbers or to make calls to unknown numbers.