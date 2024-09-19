Free JioAirFiber For 1 Year: Check Dates, How To Avail Reliance Jio Offer

New Delhi: Reliance Digital has come up with its Diwali Double Dhamaka offer, under which it is giving customers one year of free JioAirFiber service.

The festive promotion is available at all Reliance Digital stores in the country from September 18 to November 3, 2024.

Shop and Earn Free JioAirFiber

Customers who spend Rs20,000 or more at any Reliance Digital or MyJio store will qualify for one year of complimentary JioAirFiber. The offer can be availed by both new and existing JioFiber and JioAirFiber customers

How To Get Free JioAirFiber For 1 Year

New Customers have to either spend Rs 20,000 or more at any Reliance Digital or MyJio store or subscribe to a 3-month Diwali plan for Rs 2,222 when setting up their JioAirFiber connection

Existing Customers of JioFiber and JioAirFiber users can participate by making a one-time advance recharge of Rs 2,222 with the same 3-month Diwali plan.



Redeemable Benefits

Eligible customers will receive 12 coupons, each matching the value of their active JioAirFiber plan, redeemable monthly from November 2024 to October 2025. Each coupon can be redeemed within 30 days of issuance at any Reliance Digital, My Jio store, JioPoint, or JioMart Digital exclusive store on their next purchase of electronics worth over Rs 15,000.