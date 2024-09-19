Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2795321https://zeenews.india.com/technology/free-jioairfiber-for-1-year-check-dates-how-to-avail-reliance-jio-offer-2795321.html
NewsTechnology
JIOAIRFIBER

Free JioAirFiber For 1 Year: Check Dates, How To Avail Reliance Jio Offer

Jio Diwali Double Dhamaka offer available at all Reliance Digital stores in the country from September 18 to November 3, 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 09:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Free JioAirFiber For 1 Year: Check Dates, How To Avail Reliance Jio Offer

New Delhi: Reliance Digital has come up with its Diwali Double Dhamaka offer, under which it is giving customers one year of free JioAirFiber service. 

The festive promotion is available at all Reliance Digital stores in the country from September 18 to November 3, 2024.

Shop and Earn Free JioAirFiber

Customers who spend Rs20,000 or more at any Reliance Digital or MyJio store will qualify for one year of complimentary JioAirFiber. The offer can be availed by  both new and existing JioFiber and JioAirFiber customers

How To Get Free JioAirFiber For 1 Year

New Customers have to either spend Rs 20,000 or more at any Reliance Digital or MyJio store or subscribe to a 3-month Diwali plan for Rs 2,222 when setting up their JioAirFiber connection

Existing Customers of JioFiber and JioAirFiber users can participate by making a one-time advance recharge of Rs 2,222 with the same 3-month Diwali plan.


Redeemable Benefits

Eligible customers will receive 12 coupons, each matching the value of their active JioAirFiber plan, redeemable monthly from November 2024 to October 2025. Each coupon can be redeemed within 30 days of issuance at any Reliance Digital, My Jio store, JioPoint, or JioMart Digital exclusive store on their next purchase of electronics worth over Rs 15,000.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Action
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Becomes Delhi's New CM
DNA Video
DNA: Lebanon Pager Explosions Shocks World
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim QR Code Battle Continues Over Waqf Bill
DNA Video
DNA: Gangajal and Gita Controversy at Roorkee Urs
DNA Video
DNA: Barawafat Slogans Spark Controversy in Siddharthnagar
DNA Video
DNA: Who Turned Bappa Into 'Bhaijaan'?
DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months