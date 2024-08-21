Free Netflix Included With Jio, Airtel, And Vi Prepaid Plans—Check Prices Here

New Delhi: If you’re an Indian consumer and searching for a prepaid plan that comes with a Netflix subscription, your choices are limited. Three telecom giants—Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi)—stand out by offering plans that include Netflix's Basic plan. With this plan, usually valued at Rs 199 per month you can stream shows and movies in 720p HD on a single screen.

Reliance Jio: Ideal for Heavy Users and 5G Enthusiasts

Jio offers two standout plans:

- Rs 1,299 Plan: With this plan you can enjoy 2GB of daily data for 84 days (168GB total) with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 5G data.

- Rs 1,799 Plan: Get 3GB of daily data for 84 days (252 GB total), plus the same unlimited benefits as the Rs 1,299 plan.

Both plans are designed for heavy data users, especially those in 5G-enabled areas. With unlimited 5G access, users can enjoy high-speed connectivity without worrying about data limits.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Prepaid Plans: Free Netflix

Vodafone Idea offers two prepaid plans with free Netflix, both costing over Rs 1,000. These plans are slightly cheaper than Jio’s comparable options.

- Rs 1,198 Plan: This plan provides 2GB of daily data for a total of 70 days, which amounts to 140GB. In addition to the ample data, you get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

- Rs 1,599 Plan: With this plan, you receive 2.5GB of daily data for 84 days, totaling 210GB. It also includes unlimited voice calls and SMS.

However, Vodafone Idea's absence of 5G services might be a drawback for those looking for faster connectivity.

Bharti Airtel’s Prepaid Plan: Free Netflix and Unlimited 5G Data

Bharti Airtel has a single prepaid plan with a free Netflix subscription:

- Rs 1,798 Plan: This plan offers 3GB of daily data for 84 days, adding up to 252 GB in total. It also includes unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 5G data. It’s similar to Jio’s Rs 1,799 plan.