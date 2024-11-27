From iPhone 17 Pro Max To iPhone 17 Pro: Apple is Likely to Plan Major Design Upgrades For iPhone 17 Line-Up; Check Expected Specs, Price

iPhone 17 Line-Up: Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant, is likely to launch the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in the second half of 2025, according to reports. The much anticipated iPhone 17 series will be the next version of the iPhone 16 Pro series. However, some changes are expected in the design.

It is expected that the iPhone 17 series includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 'Slim', iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. According to reports, the iPhone 17 models could feature a durable aluminium frame in place of titanium, offering a lightweight yet sturdy build.

On the photography front, the camera bump on the back is now larger and made of aluminium, replacing the previous glass design. Meanwhile, the bottom half of the device retains its glass construction, enabling wireless charging functionality while maintaining a sleek and modern aesthetic.

New iPhone 17 Pro details



Most significant redesign in years

Aluminum frame on all models Rectangular aluminum camera bump Partly glass back for wireless charging

iPhone 17 Specifications And Price (Expected)

The upcoming iPhone model is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, delivering an enhanced viewing experience. Its sleek aluminum design houses the powerful A19 chip, ensuring fast performance and efficiency. The iPhone 17 will be equipped with 8GB of RAM, enabling seamless multitasking and app performance.

Adding further, it will come with a dual-camera setup, offering improved photography capabilities for capturing high-quality images and videos. The new iPhone model is expected to launch in September 2025, with a starting price of $799 (roughly around Rs 67,473.08).

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications And Price (Expected)

The high-end iPhone model is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, housed in a premium titanium design. Powered by the advanced A19 Pro chip and 12GB RAM, it promises unmatched performance. The triple 48MP camera setup further enhances its photography capabilities.

However, The new iPhone model is expected to launch in September 2025, with a starting price of $1,099 (roughly around Rs 92,796.59).

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications And Price (Expected)

The top-tier iPhone model is anticipated to boast a massive 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, encased in a sleek titanium design. Equipped with the powerful A19 Pro chip, 12GB of RAM, and a triple 48MP camera system, it promises cutting-edge performance and exceptional photography.

Adding further, the new iPhone model is expected to launch in September 2025, with a starting price of $1,199 (roughly around Rs 1,01,240.74).

iPhone 17 'Slim' Specifications And Price (Expected)

The upcoming iPhone is rumored to feature a 6.6-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, housed in a sleek aluminum design. The premium smartphone is powered by the advanced A19 chip and equipped with 8GB of RAM, it promises exceptional performance and responsiveness.

Adding further, the new iPhone model is expected to launch in September 2025, with a starting price of $1,299 (roughly around Rs 1,09,683.92).

iPhone 17 Air Specifications (Expected)

The premium smartphone is expected to launch in September 2025. The model could feature a sleek aluminium frame with a remarkably slim profile of 5mm to 6mm. It includes a single earpiece speaker and a centred camera for a minimalistic design.

The flagship iPhone model could be powered by Apple’s first 5G chip, it forgoes mmWave 5G support and the traditional SIM card tray, embracing eSIM technology.

The device may equipped with a smaller battery, emphasizing portability and efficiency.