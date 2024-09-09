Ajay Tewari's remarkable transition from a Merchant Navy Officer to a distinguished entrepreneur is a testament to resilience, innovation, and strategic leadership. After an impressive 11-year career in the marine industry, where he traveled to over 60 countries, Ajay made a bold move into the world of entrepreneurship in 1999. With a vision to make a significant impact and share success through innovative practices, he co-founded smartData Enterprises, an IT business consultancy firm. Despite having a limited technical background, Ajay’s focus on assembling the right talent and leadership transformed the company from a small team of four into a global workforce of over 1,000 employees across India, Australia, and the U.S.

Transformative Leader | Entrepreneur | Innovator

Over the past 25 years, Ajay has steered smartData to become a leading custom IT business consultancy. His exceptional business acumen and people management skills have been pivotal in driving the company's growth. Serving diverse industries including healthcare, retail, and EdTech, smartData leverages cutting-edge technologies such as AI, Data Analytics, and IoT. Ajay's leadership is centered on creating value for both clients and employees, with customer satisfaction as the core of smartData’s mission. His commitment to mutual success has been the driving force behind the company's continuous growth and innovation.

Driving Growth through Innovation and Customer Satisfaction

Ajay’s strategic approach emphasizes Customer-Centricity, Innovation, and Continuous Learning. Under his leadership, smartData has been instrumental in supporting startups and SMEs, offering not only technical solutions but also valuable business consultancy. Ajay underscores the necessity of staying ahead in the rapidly evolving tech landscape by continually enhancing smartData’s offerings, utilizing the latest technologies, and maintaining a customer-first approach.

Mentorship and Community Involvement

Beyond his role at smartData, Ajay is a founding member and former president of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Chandigarh chapter, where he actively mentors aspiring entrepreneurs. His advice to the next generation is to stay true to their core beliefs and original ideas. Ajay’s dedication to mentorship highlights his commitment to supporting new businesses and contributing to the entrepreneurial community.

As smartData INC celebrates its 25th anniversary on 2nd August 2024, the milestone reflects a journey marked by nostalgia and forward-looking aspirations. Employees from all branches came together to commemorate the company's achievements, engage in interactive sessions, and envision a future of collective success. The celebrations symbolized unity and inspired the team to strive for even greater accomplishments in the years ahead.