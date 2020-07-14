हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fujifilm

Fujifilm's launches sleek smartphone printer in India

The instant printer is available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart and leading offline stores.

Fujifilm&#039;s launches sleek smartphone printer in India

New Delhi: Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm on Monday launched its latest smartphone printer Instax Mini Link in the Indian market for Rs 9,999.

The instant printer is available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart and leading offline stores.

"The Instax mini Link also provides users the access to a number of customization tools to enhance smartphone images, such as rotation, filter selection and brightness adjustments," the company said in a statement.

The 'Instax Mini Link' is the latest and lightest entry in the world of smartphone photo printers.

The device can print photos in approximately 12 seconds and is available in three colour variants -- ash white, dusky pink and dark denim.

Sony launches new wireless speaker range in India.

 

Tags:
FujifilmAmazonFlipkart
Next
Story

Sony launches new wireless speaker range in India
  • 9,06,752Confirmed
  • 23,727Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,29,34,317Confirmed
  • 5,69,697Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M24S

Video: Congress extends olive branch to Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan stalemate continues