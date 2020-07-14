Fujifilm's launches sleek smartphone printer in India

New Delhi: Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm on Monday launched its latest smartphone printer Instax Mini Link in the Indian market for Rs 9,999.

The instant printer is available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart and leading offline stores.

"The Instax mini Link also provides users the access to a number of customization tools to enhance smartphone images, such as rotation, filter selection and brightness adjustments," the company said in a statement.

The 'Instax Mini Link' is the latest and lightest entry in the world of smartphone photo printers.

The device can print photos in approximately 12 seconds and is available in three colour variants -- ash white, dusky pink and dark denim.

