Galaxy Note 20 pre-booking notifications hit 5 lakh in India: Samsung

New Delhi: Samsung on Tuesday said that the pre-booking notifications for its `Make in India Galaxy Note 20 smartphone crossed more than 5 Lakh this year, which is more than double the figure the company achieved last year with Galaxy Note10.

The South Korean major last week opened pre-booking for its Galaxy Note20 series in India, The 6.7-inch Galaxy Note 20 (8GB+256GB) was launched at the original price of Rs 77,999 while the 6.9-inch Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (12GB+256GB) is available for Rs 104,999 in the country.

"We are very excited as the latest series has received an overall good response from the audience and the pre-booking notifications of the devices were double than that of Galaxy Note10 last year," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung on Monday unveiled a mystic blue colour edition of the newly-launched Galaxy Note20 in India. The smartphone that comes in mystic bronze, mystic green and now mystic blue will be available for Rs 64,999 with exciting voucher and credit/debit card offers.

"The new Note 20 series is made for millennials. It is for someone who is `life maximizer` and uses a wide range of apps and does most of the tasks on the smartphone rather than on PC," Babbar said.

Customers pre-booking Galaxy Note20 will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 7,000 that can be redeemed on Samsung Shop app on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches and Galaxy Tabs, among others.

In addition, when paying with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards, consumers will be eligible for cashback up to Rs 6000 on purchase of Galaxy Note20.

With bank cashback and Samsung Shop benefits, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will cost Rs 85,999 in the country.

According to Babbar, there are five major qualities of Galaxy Note20 that makes it stand out in the crowd.

"The 120Hz refresh rate, AMOLED display, amazing camera, work like a computer, powerful battery, S Pen and 8K video support are the 5 major features in Galaxy Note20," he said.

With the S Pen, one can use it as a remote control. The powerful battery will help you stay connected for a long time.

"We are also giving Microsoft subscription for one year at a subsidised rate in India along with YouTube Premium for four months to make our users remain connected," Babbar added.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ flat display with 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, there is an octa-core Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC -- depending on the market.

The phone also has 8GB RAM and comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage that isn`t expandable via micro-SD card.