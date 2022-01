Galaxy S22 price revealed ahead of launch --All you need to know

Seoul/New Delhi: Samsung next premium flagship S22 series --the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ as well as the Galaxy S22 Ultra will reportedly be unveiled on February 9 during the Galaxy Unpacked event.

A lot of information about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 series has being leaked online, the latest being the pricing for the upcoming series in the European market. Leaker Roland Quandt said that the Galaxy S22 will start at $963, the S22 Plus will cost $1,190 and the base S22 Ultra will cost $1,417, The Verge has reported.

The base model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have 12GB RAM and the top-end model will pack 16GB of RAM. There have also been reports about Samsung bringing back a 1TB storage model.

Samsung will be shipping the upcoming Galaxy S22 series in two SoC variants namely the Exynos 2200 as well as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The Exynos variants will be primarily made available in the European markets.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variant will be available in North and South America along with East Asia, South East Asia (India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, etc.), and Oceania (Australia, New Zealand). West Asia and the Middle East along with Africa will get a mix of Exynos and Snapdragon variants likely on a nation-by-nation basis.

With IANS Inputs

