New Delhi: Once revolutionary in the mobile landscape, flip phones have become an integral part of our daily lives, transforming the way we communicate, interact and express ourselves. Over the years, the Galaxy Z Flip series has evolved from a compact communication device to the ultimate tool for unleashing creativity.

Setting a new standard in innovation, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is here and the most prominent feature is the upgraded Flex Window that is 3.78 times larger than its predecessor’s cover screen. With Flex Window, you can easily check and control Widgets, including the weather, stock market and music, without ever unfolding the phone.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 upends the smartphone industry with its screen folding technology and set the standard for flippable phones.



Let us dig deeper to find out more about the new Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Features

The new Flex Window has more customisation options, including informative and graphical clocks that can match the face design of a you Galaxy Watch6 as well as stylish frames. To see all Widgets at a glance, simply pinch the screen to activate the Multi Widget View function.

The wider cover screen and fully accessible QWERTY keyboard made checking and responding to phone calls and messages even easier during the review. The Galaxy Z Flip5 adds AI solution improvements to the powerful camera experience. Images, even in low light, improved a lot with the new device.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Camera

It offers 10MP selfie camera and rear dual camera (12MP ultra-wide) and 12MP (wide-angle). Nightography capabilities optimise photos and videos in ambient lighting conditions. The AI-powered image signal processing (ISP) algorithm corrects any visual noise that typically spoils low-light images while enhancing details and colour tone. Even from a distance, photos are clearer with the digital 10X zoom.

You can take high-quality selfies with the rear camera thanks to the larger Flex Window. Now capture stunning hands-free photos from creative angles with FlexCam. It’s also simple to view and edit shots in Flex Mode. You can review, adjust the colour tone, or delete images easily with the Quick View in the Flex Window.

When taking a photo of a friend, Dual Preview will lets them see themselves in the Flex Window so they can make adjustments in real time for the perfect shot. You can get a smooth shot on the go with camera-stabilising Super Steady feature while Auto Framing ensures that no one is left out.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Display

Now, there are even more ways to customize your Galaxy Z Flip5 inside and out. Furthermore, Galaxy Z Flip5 is designed to meet durability expectations. The main screen is equipped with a shock dispersion layer and a redesigned back for a more solid display.

Along with IPX83 support, Armor Aluminum frames and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus are applied to both the Flex Window and back cover. The new integrated hinge module features a dual rail structure, diffusing external impacts. The 187-gram Galaxy Z Flip5 comes in colours including Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 RAM & Storage

Galaxy Z Flip5 (8GB+256GB) comes for Rs 99,999 and (8GB+512GB) for Rs 109,999, and has seen a strong demand in India. It offers Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform in two variants: 8GB memory with 512GB internal storage and 8GB memory with 256GB internal storage. The device has 3,700mAh (typical) dual battery with fast charging capabilities.

Conclusion: Building on its history of flipping the script, Samsung has once again delivered a mobile experience that will enhance your everyday life. The Galaxy Z Flip5 delivers a stylish, unique foldable experience from a pocket-sized device built for self-expression.