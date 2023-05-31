Gaming Enthusiast? You Can Earn Rs 10 Lakh In Six Months, Here's How To Apply For iQoo Chief Gaming Officer Contest
If you are a gaming enthusiast under the age of 25 and are interested in it, you can apply by visiting iQOO's official website or through their Instagram handle.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Consumer electronics manufacturer iQOO is looking for gaming enthusiasts who will work with the company as its Chief Gaming Officer (CGO). The CGO for iQOO would receive a salary of Rs 10 lakh over the course of six months. iQoo's latest offer is available for young gamers under the age of 25. The company has said that selected applicants will work with iQOO to develop the greatest mobile gaming and eSports experiences.
WHo Can Apply For iQoo CGO Contest?
Any person who falls in the age category of 18-25 can apply
The person should be an avid gamer
The person should be based in India
How to apply for iQoo CGO Contest?
Open iQoo official website
Fill out all the details asked in the form
Click on the submit button
Take a screenshot of the registration for furhter reference
Registration And Deadline For iQoo CGO Contest
If you are a gaming enthusiast under the age of 25 and are interested in it, you can apply by visiting iQOO's official website or through their Instagram handle. The registration process has started from May 30, 2023 and will continue till June 11, 2023.
iQoo CGO Contest Winner Selection Process
iQoo says that the selection of the winner will be carried out by a jury and iQoo's leadership team. After 4 elimination rounds candidates will be shortlisted
The company says that this is not a permanent or a full time job. Hence if you are already associated with a company and you still want to apply for the CGO contest, you could do so if your company allows it.
Live Tv