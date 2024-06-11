Acer ALG Gaming Laptop Launched In India With Multi-Gesture Functionality; Check Specs And Price

New Delhi: Acer, one of the leading brands in the PC industry, has launched the Acer ALG Gaming Laptop in the Indian market. The newly launched laptop runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box. It is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12450H CPU with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

The gaming laptop is offered in a single Steel Gray colour option.

Acer ALG Gaming Laptop Price Under Rs 60,000

The Acer ALG Gaming Laptop In India is priced at Rs 56,990. Consumers can purchase the gaming laptop in India via the company's e-store and Amazon. Moreover, the laptop can be sold via Acer Exclusive Stores and other retail outlets in the country, as per company.

Acer ALG Gaming Laptop Specifications:

The gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and sports a 3050 version of the graphics card. It also features a high-brightness screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptop is designed to cater for the diverse demands of modern users. This cutting-edge device is fully loaded with essential peripherals like microphones and webcams, ensuring seamless functionality across various tasks.

Moreover, the Acer ALG gaming laptop is equipped with two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, and a USB 3.2 Type-A port, an Ethernet port, as well as an HDMI port.

The laptop is integrated with dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM. It comes with 8GB or 16GB DDR4 system memory as standard, expandable up to 64GB using two soDIMM modules.

For connectivity, the laptop supports USB ports (both 3.2 Type-A and Type-C). The device is also equipped with a touchpad with multi-gesture functionality and a backlit illuminated full-size keyboard, offering 16 vibrant colour selections for the complete keyboard.